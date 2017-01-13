Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Are Reportedly Engaged – Check Out Her Ring

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are making the leap from castmates to husband and wife.

The Fantastic Four stars are engaged, a rep for the actress confirmed to E! News. Representatives for both stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comments.

Mara, 33, was spotted sporting a stunning new sparkler in New York City this month, and showed off the same ring in a recent photo posted to social media.

Bell and Mara have been dating since fall 2015, which PEOPLE confirmed after the pair were spotted showing PDA while out-and-about in New York City and on a beach in Malibu.

Bell, 30, was previously married to Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood. The former couple tied the knot in 2012 before splitting after two years of marriage. Bell and Wood share one child, a 3-year-old son.