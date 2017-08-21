Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Shaved Head as She Films Sia Movie and Watches the Eclipse in New York

Kate Hudson didn’t let work get in the way of history!

The 38-year-old actress was spotted filming the upcoming Sia movie Sister in New York City’s MacArthur Park alongside teen dancer Maddie Ziegler and Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr. on Monday when she took the time to watch the solar eclipse pass through the city.

Holding the required protective glasses up to her eyes, Hudson smiled as she looked up at the moon passing over the sun, giving New Yorkers a view of 70 percent coverage.

Hudson was also showing off her recently shaved head, a new look she adopted for the movie written and directed by the Australian singer based on a short story she wrote in 2007.

The Almost Famous actress caused a stir on social media when she was first spotted with the new look and later posted a picture of her on set.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Since then, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum has mostly hid the cut from photographers — covering it up with a long blonde wig days later, a fedora on Aug. 6 and a navy baseball cap on Monday.

“I was too embarrassed to tell anyone I wanted to make a movie because I thought it would be seen as a vanity project because I was a singer,” Sia revealed about the feature film during a Q&A at Venice Days in 2015, The Hollywood Reporter reported. “And then last year, after I made the ‘Chandelier’ video, I realized that I was pretty good at directing, so I felt a little bit braver.”