Kate Hudson Celebrates 38th Birthday with Her New Beau and Friends Like Robert Patterson

Kate Hudson turned 38 on Wednesday and celebrated with her close friends and beau Danny Fujikawa by her side.

The Deepwater Horizon actress was spotted leaving Picca Peruvian Cantina in Los Angeles after her birthday festivities — carrying a large gift box.

Dressed in a black bodysuit and a pair of flared jeans, the birthday girl looked happy before slipping into her car, where Fujikawa was waiting in the driver’s seat.

Also at the party was close friend Jennifer Meyer and Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

Hudson and Fujikawa have been inseparable recently, after first being spotted getting cozy in L.A. on March 19.

They took their budding romance to New York City on March 25, where they had a night out in Tribeca. After grabbing dinner at Tutto Il Giorno, the two packed on the PDA as they hailed a cab.

“They didn’t care about anyone else around them,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They only had eyes for each other.”

It appears Fujikawa fits right in to Hudson’s hipster lifestyle.

“Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”

So are wedding bells in the future? Not quite.

“Kate’s enjoying herself,” says the first source. “At this point it’s not serious.”