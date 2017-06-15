Celebrity
What Are Kate and Her 8 Up to Now?
More than 10 years after joining the reality TV world – and with the sextuplets turning 13 – the family looks forward
By Kate Coyne
Updated
More
Carrie Fisher Died of Sleep Apnea and Used Drugs, Report Reveals — as Daughter Billie Releases Emotional Statement
1 of 8
KATE
Asked by PEOPLE what she might change about the past 10 years, Gosselin family matriarch Kate has this to say: "I wouldn’t spend so much time worrying about the messes and the obsessive-compulsiveness and needing to be so in control. I would spend more time nibbling little feet and cuddling up. I should have just rolled around on the floor some. I wouldn't have melted down as much. When you're younger, you may have more energy, but when you're older, you're wiser."
Catch up with the family during a new mini season of Kate Plus 8 kicking off July 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
2 of 8
MADY
Outgoing and poised, 16-year-old Mady has big plans for her future. "I would love to perform in some way. And I feel like I could write some sort of memoir already."
3 of 8
CARA
Quieter than her twin, 16-year-old Cara (with family dog Shoka) is already looking ahead to college. "I want to go far away," she insists. "And I want to be a doctor." Adds her mom: "Cara holds more inside, but she processes it in her own way."
4 of 8
LEAH
The most petite of the sextuplets, Leah bemoans the fact that her small feet mean she can't easily swap shoes with her sisters. "It's not fun being the smallest always." Some benefits of growing up have begun: "Today I got to wear lip gloss and nail polish!"
5 of 8
ALEXIS
Still an avid animal lover, Alexis cherishes memories of visiting a wildlife park on one episode of the show. "I'm definitely going to work with animals someday."
6 of 8
HANNAH
Described by Kate as "the mother" of the younger kids, Hannah openly idolizes her older sisters. Having recently cut her trademark long hair, she loves her new style, "especially when it's in curls."
7 of 8
JOEL & AADEN
Currently the two men in the house, Joel (left) and Aaden hope the reality show will continue: "I want to go bungee jumping," Aaden explains.
8 of 8
COLLIN
Kate has said in the past that her son Collin has "educational and social challenges." While she won't reveal his specific diagnosis to protect his privacy, she has currently enrolled him in a program "helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be." Separation hasn't been easy. "There is a huge hole in our family without him here. But it comforts us to know he's where he needs to be right now. I feel like I've made an investment in Collin's future. To know he's somewhere that's helping him reach his very best potential has been a relief in many ways."
See Also
More
Carrie Fisher Died of Sleep Apnea and Used Drugs, Report Reveals — as Daughter Billie Releases Emotional Statement
More
Olivia Munn Is a Blue Belle, Plus Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson & More
‘Daddy’s Girl’ Leeza Gibbons Opens Up About Her Father’s Heart Attack — and the Technology That Saved His Life
Celebrity Scoop: Bachelor in Paradise Drama, Katy Perry's Crazy Livestream Plus More of the Biggest News from Hollywood