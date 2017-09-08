Even when your marriage is a non-stop “creative love-fest,” like Kate Bosworth’s is with director husband Michael Polish, there’s still room for personal growth.

“I need to be more patient,” The Domestics star, 34, conceded on the latest PEOPLE Now. “That is something that I try to improve on every single day.”

But the actress, who worked with her husband, 46, on 2013’s Big Sur, and more recently on the upcoming film Nona, said the key to their four year marriage is hard work and good humor.

“Honestly, the laughter and creativity in my marriage is what is most important,” she said. “My husband is a filmmaker and we work together quite a bit. It’s a 24-hour, seven day a week creative love-fest.”

Bosworth also opened up about the experience of coparenting Polish’s 18-year-old daughter Jasper. “I met Jasper when she was about 12, so she was really coming of age and I felt like I became a parent in many ways,” she explained.

“But also, I felt like I gained a sister and a really, really beautiful friend,” she added. “All I kept thinking was I just want to make this person’s life better. “

