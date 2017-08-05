Kate Beckinsale on Helping Her Daughter with Her Body Image and the Secret Co-Parenting to with Ex Michael Sheen

Kate Beckinsale is making sure her daughter doesn’t get distracted by the “rough” industry beauty standards.

The actress, 44, was a guest on Friday’s episode of Netflix’s Chelsea with Chelsea Handler, who asked Beckinsale how she talks to her 18-year-old daughter Lily, an aspiring actress, about body image.

“The thing that I tell her, which is something that I found really helpful probably about her age, is, I found this Susan Faludi book called Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women,” she explained.

“There’s a moment in that where she talks about how when, politically, women make big strides, it seems to always happen that the fashion becomes very completely unattainable body type. And it’s this sort of unconscious way of controlling women to distract them into a kind of self-loathing,” she added.

For example, Beckinsale told the host, “You get the vote, but it means either you can’t have any boobs because you have to be a flapper, that kind of thing … Now you’re supposed to have kind of a ridiculous a– and ridiculous boobs and a tiny waist and everything else. And meanwhile a lot of political s— is happening that maybe we can’t have abortions anymore or that sort of thing.”

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen Celebrate Daughter Lily’s College Acceptance!

The actress also opened up about co-parenting with ex Michael Sheen, whom she dated for eight years until they split in 2003. Their relationship has remained amicable since the breakup, and Beckinsale has a good relationship with Sheen’s girlfriend since 2014, Sarah Silverman.

“I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid’s well-being first, and share a sense of humor, you’re sort of halfway there,” she said.

Beckinsale, meanwhile, was recently seen kissing 21-year-old comedian Matt Rife in West Hollywood outside Villa Lounge restaurant.

“Kate is enjoying her life. She is dating and having fun. She looks amazing and keeps getting lots of male attention,” a source told PEOPLE. “She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks. She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction too. The age difference doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her.”