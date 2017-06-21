Kate Beckinsale Spotted Locking Lips with 21-Year-Old Comedian Mite Rife

Looks like Kate Beckinsale might have a hot new flame.

The actress was spotted passionately kissing 21-year-old comedian Matt Rife on Tuesday in West Hollywood outside Villa Lounge restaurant.

Beckinsale, 43, and Rife were casually dressed in matching beige and cream colors as Rife was seen holding the actress’ face as he pulled her in for a kiss.

Rife is a comedian best known for his appearances on Nick Cannon‘s MTV show Wild ‘N Out and also does stand-up. The comedian is an avid fitness junkie, often posting videos on his Instagram of his high-intensity workout.

"When I met her in the club I asked her who she felt, then she went and put her booty on that Gucci belt" -Joel Osteen🙌🏼 📸 by the fam @mikedanenberg A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife) on May 15, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Entertainment Tonight reports the two met through a mutual friend and have started dating, with the actress’ friends and family reportedly approving of the relationship.

Beckinsale was previously married to director Len Wiseman for 11 years before their divorce in 2015.

The actress was also in an eight-year relationship with actor Michael Sheen, which ended in 2003. The two share 18-year-old daughter Lily and have remained close friends.