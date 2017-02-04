Kate Beckinsale Has a Hilarious Response to a Commenter Who Mistook Sarah Silverman for Her Daughter

It was a star-studded occasion, as Kate Beckinsale joined her celebrity friends for a love-fest of a dinner on Friday night at Craig’s Restaurant in Hollywood.

Among those at the table with the 43-year-old Underworld star according to shots shared on Instagram, SNL album Molly Shannon, ‘NSYNC alum Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin, actress JoAnna Garcia and her baseball player husband Nick Swisher, and actress Stephanie Simbari.

But it was one guest that had at a commenter on Beckinsale’s Instagram page very confused: Sarah Silverman.

The comedian is currently dating Beckinsale’s ex Michael Sheen, but one confused commenter on Beckinsale’s Instagram page confused Silverman, 46, with Sheen and Beckinsale’s 18-year-old daughter, Lily.

“That sarah is your daughter?,” the Instagram user wrote. “Pretty like you @katebeckinsale.”

Rather than correct her fan’s error, Beckinsale gave a hilarious response.

“Granddaughter,” she replied. “We are very proud of her.”

Of course, it’s not unusual for Beckinsale and Silverman to be seen together. The two are very close — with Beckinsale even saying she’s thankful to have Silverman involved in Lily’s life.

“I really love [Silverman] as well, and we are really lucky that we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her,” Beckinsale told ES Magazine in December. “Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing.”

Beckinsale and Sheen also remain tight — also seen in December when Beckinsale posted a picture to Instagram showing her and Sheen wrapped in each other’s arms after learning Lily was accepted to college.

They dated for 8 years, but split in 2003.

“I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter,” she said, explaining that staying amicable has been easy. “It’s so normal for us. We split up ages ago. We have been not together far longer than we were ever together.”