Kat Von D Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety

Kat Von D is celebrating a milestone.

The tattoo artist, 35, took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate a special anniversary. “Today I celebrate 10 years of sobriety,” she wrote, along with a black heart emoji.

Von D has been open about her previous struggle with substance abuse, telling an L.A. radio show in 2016 that people make mistakes but can always redeem themselves when talking of former boyfriend Jessie James.

“I am a believer that we’re all human and we’re all capable of making mistakes,” she said. “I think if I were to be crucified for my drug addiction three years ago now, it would be hard to live with that. I’m sober now, and it’s awesome. But I have made mistakes, too. I’ve got a lot of respect for Jesse and how he handled it.”

In 2012, she told Rosie O’Donnell on The Rosie Show that she quit drinking when she realized it was getting in the way of tattooing.

“I’m a pretty disciplined person, but I had made a promise to myself that if there was ever anything getting in the way of my ability to tattoo that I would cut it out,” she said.

“When I realized that drinking was getting in the way, I woke up one day and said I don’t want to drink anymore and it stuck,” she continued. “It sounds simple, but I had to deal with the fact that my phone didn’t ring anymore.”

She added, “Now, I hang out with people who are on the same frequency [as me].”