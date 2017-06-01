Kardashians Worried About Spiraling Scott Disick, but ‘None of Them Look at Him with Hate,’ Says Source

Scott Disick‘s party boy ways have the Kardashian clan worried after his multiple Cannes trysts following his split from longtime girlfriend Kourtney.

“He’s been scarily f—– up,” a friend of Disick tells PEOPLE. “He needs to figure out what his next steps in life are. He’s just lost.”

While in Cannes, 34, was spotted with stylist Chloe Bartoli, 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne, blogger Maggie Petrova, model Sophia Richie and a mystery brunette. The sightings and PDA-filled poolside hangouts have angered Kardashian, 38, with whom Disick has three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

However, the source says that the Kardashian family just wants Disick “to get better” and that “none of the Kardashians look at him with hate.”

Kardashian did not see Disick in Cannes, the Disick source says (Kardashian was in the French city spending time with model Younes Bendjima). And Disick was expected to head back to the U.S. on Thursday.

“He’s clearly not happy and needs to address that and that’s why he’s getting so wrecked,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He’s got to learn to love himself to stop this spiral.”

The insider adds, “He hasn’t had a setback like this in two years. Everyone is worried.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!