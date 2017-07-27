Keeping Up with the Exes: Blac Chyna Reunites with Baby Daddy Tyga and Poses with Lamar Odom

It was a Kardashian ex-travaganza on Wednesday’s red carpet.

After a messy month of public drama with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna was all smiles at the iGo.Live App launch in Los Angeles. The reality star, 29, wowed in a blue dress with a plunging neckline and bell sleeves.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Chyna didn’t seem to let her relationship issues affect her night.

“I’m doing good. I’m just feeling blessed right now,” she explained. “I’m so excited to be here.”

Also in attendance was Chyna’s former flame Tyga, with whom she shares 4-year-old son King Cairo and who recently split with Kylie Jenner.

Chyna told Entertainment Tonight that there’s no bad blood between her and Tyga.

“We’re good,” she said. “We have a baby together, you know?”

The Rob & Chyna star said her kids — including 8-month-old daughter Dream, whom she shares with Rob — are “doing well” and she plans on “just being positive and working my brand” despite the drama.

“That’s really all I can do right now,” Chyna said. “And [to focus on] being a good mother, of course.”

Chyna also hung out with another former link to the Kardashians: Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Lamar Odom. The duo posed together for a photo, highlighting the extreme height difference between the basketball player and the model.

In his July 5 tirade, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly share graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity. He also publicly boasted about purchasing her lavish gifts, claiming he bought her “$250k” worth of jewelry. Chyna and her legal team accused him of violating California’s revenge porn laws, and a judge has since granted her a set of restraining orders. The two are scheduled to return to court on Aug. 8.

“Words are words, but once you start posting actual pictures, then that’s just not right. It’s actually against the law. If I was to go and do a very artsy, high-end photo shoot exposing my breasts, that’s my choice,” Chyna exclusively told PEOPLE. “This is my body. It’s my right. Once somebody else does it, it’s just not right. I’m hoping that somehow, some way, this will let [potential revenge-porn posters] know, ‘Don’t do it.’ ”

While a source tells PEOPLE Rob’s mom Kris and sisters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall were “horrified” by his actions, Rob’s lawyer has said his client “regrets” his rant but at press time had yet to comment on Chyna’s claims.

It’s a shocking end to their unlikely love affair, one that drew many skeptics and was riddled with drama. (The second season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, is now off E!’s schedule.)

But sitting in her dining room on July 14 with PEOPLE, Chyna said she found a silver lining: “I feel like God does certain things not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength. I feel like, if I can come from this, I can come from anything.”