Kanye West: Inside His Christmas Celebrations with Kim and Her Family

He may be going through a tough time, but Kanye West still celebrated the holidays with his loved ones.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the rapper, who has been making headlines following his recent hospitalization for exhaustion last month, did indeed spend Christmas with his wife Kim Kardashian West and her family.

Though he didn’t appear in the slew of social media snaps from the event, the source says West, 39, was in attendance at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner‘s star-studded Christmas Eve party on Saturday.

According to the insider, Kardashian West, 36, first attended the party solo, arriving earlier on in the evening. West went to the movies with a friend, then showed up at the party later.

On Christmas Day, the source confirms the couple celebrated at Kourtney Kardashian‘s house with their two kids, North, 3, and Saint, 1, and the rest of the family before returning to their Bel Air home together later Sunday night.

According to the source, the two kept their distance and “barely spoke” during the Saturday bash. Several sources have previously confirmed to PEOPLE in recent weeks that the couple’s marriage has been under strain since West’s health crisis hit — less than two months after his wife’s terrifying robbery at gunpoint in Paris.

“They were focused on making it a fun Christmas for the kids,” says the source. “They hang out with the kids, but are not really getting along otherwise.”

Despite the marital frustrations, the couple have continued to step out together here and there, including for date night in Santa Monica on Dec. 18 and most recently to catch the Los Angeles Ballet’s The Nutcracker with North on Friday.

As for West? He’s been enjoying going the movies — a lot. The rapper was spotted leaving a movie theater on Monday rocking army pants, a shearling jacket and a new dash of pink in his recently dyed blond hair.