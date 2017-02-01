Kanye West Steps Out for Dinner With Friends as Wife Kim Kardashian West Returns from Costa Rica

Kanye West appeared to be missing his lady while out with friends on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Wearing Adidas tracksuit pants and a loose grey sweater, West, 39, looked casual as he hung out with friends.

The rapper did not go on the Kardashian-Jenner vacation in Costa Rica that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, attended, a source told PEOPLE. West “was never supposed to” go on the trip, the source said. “He is busy working on his music in LA.”

Kardashian West, 36, documented her family’s vacation — including cute Snapchats of the couple’s children North, 3, and Saint, 1.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

After Kardashian West’s terrifying Paris robbery in October and her husband’shospitalization for exhaustion in November, the couple has been faced with a handful of difficulties, including rumors of divorce.

However, the two appear to be focused on each other and their relationship.

“Kanye is really trying to please Kim,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her. He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”