Is Kaley Cuoco's Love Karl Cook 'The One'? Friend Says Big Bang Star 'Deserves to Be Treated Well'

A quick scroll through Kaley Cuoco‘s Instagram feed is all the proof you need to know that she and her boyfriend Karl Cook are head over heels in love — so might they be ready to take the next step?

Well, her longtime friend and 8 Simple Rules costar Amy Davidson certainly hopes so.

“Karl is great. He’s exactly who you see,” Davidson, 37, recently told Entertainment Tonight. “He loves cooking and he’s gentle and he’s a kind person. I’m really happy because she deserves to be treated well.”

Cuoco, 37, and Cook, a 26-year-old professional equestrian, have been dating for almost a year and a half. The Big Bang Theory star hasn’t been shy about showing off their love on social media, most recently documenting their epic trip to Australia with Cook’s family.

As for whether Davidson thinks Cook is “the one” for “powerhouse” Cuoco, she responded, “I hope so! I do, yeah.”

Of why she believes the two click, Davidson pointed to their shared love of horses.

“I think the fact that they have something outside of the industry that brings them together — the fact that he’s an equestrian and she’s an equestrian,” she noted. “She’s such an animal lover, advocate. That brings them even closer together.”

“They make sense. I’m so happy for her,” she added. “I told her: ‘You deserve the world.’ We can’t settle, especially when it comes to love. It’s so important.”

Cuoco split from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in the fall of 2015, filing for divorce after 21 months of marriage. The proceedings were finalized last May.

These days, the actress couldn’t be happier with Cook, gushing about him on The Talk last fall.

“I’m so happy. I can’t stop smiling. Life is so so good,” she said. “We met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy! It was very meant to be.”