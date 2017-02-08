‘We Love Rainy Days!’ Kaley Cuoco and Boyfriend Karl Cook Get Cozy in Smoochy Selfie

Rainy days might depress some, but Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Karl Cook sure don’t seem to mind them!

The couple, who began dating last spring, embraced the rain in a sweet shot shared to Cuoco’s Instagram account on Tuesday.

In the photo, Cuoco, 31, hugged Cook, 26, from behind — with the hood of her sweatshirt covering most of her blonde locks as she kissed the professional equestrian on his cheek. He looked her way too, with his lips puckered up to send a smooch.

“We love rainy days,” the Big Bang Theory actress captioned the photo.

In September, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala — walking hand and hand as they posed for photographers.

“I’m so happy,” Cuoco said on The Talk earlier in the month, gushing about her boyfriend. “I can’t stop smiling. Life is so so good.”

A well-known equestrian enthusiast herself, the two met at a horse show and have been inseparable since.

“When you share something so special, some sort of connection – for us, it’s horses, but anything two people share – you have that common goal and you know that you want the same things in life, day to day, and in the future,” she told PEOPLE in August.

She added, “It just sets you on a better path. Having a lot in common is really important and we definitely have a lot in common. I think that that’s what makes us so strong and really happy.”

Cuoco split from the tennis player Ryan Sweeting in September after 21 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in May.