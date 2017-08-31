Kaley Cuoco Gushes Over Boyfriend Karl Cook, Says She's 'Open to Anything' When It Comes to Marriage

Life is good for Kaley Cuoco these days: She’s been traveling the world this summer, the Big Bang Theory premiere is around the corner, and she and her boyfriend Karl Cook are happy as ever.

PEOPLE caught up with the actress on Wednesday in Studio City, California, where she was hosting an event with Panera Bread to promote the launch of the company’s new beverage campaign. Of course, we had to ask about her beau Cook, whom she’s been dating for almost a year and a half.

“He’s great,” she gushed, noting that the two share a special love of animals — especially dogs and horses.

“He’s got a big bulldog and many horses and luckily, I found a guy who likes dogs as much as me,” she said. “That’s on my number one list — ‘Must love dogs!’ “

Cuoco, 37, says she and Cook, a 26-year-old professional equestrian, often ride together.

“We ride together and we both have a significant amount of horses in separate ranches,” she explained. “So we keep that separate, but we’ve done horse shows together and we travel together and that has definitely been a big part of our relationship.”

I miss you every single time @mrtankcook ✈️ 🐴 🎥 ❤️ 👄 A post shared by @normancook on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Cuoco’s longtime friend and 8 Simple Rules costar Amy Davidson recently mentioned that Cook might be “the one” for the star — so what did she have to say about that?

“Aw! I’m open to anything,” said Cuoco, who split from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in the fall of 2015, filing for divorce after 21 months of marriage. (The proceedings were finalized last May.)

“I don’t know what the path is going to take,” she added. “But I’m very happy right now.”

And while she couldn’t reveal too much about the much-anticipated return of her beloved CBS show, Cuoco did give Big Bang fans a little something to look forward to.

“Everyone is going to be very happy,” she said. “I know we [left off] on a big cliffhanger last year, so I believe the fans will be thrilled. We’ve shot three [episodes] so far and they have been laugh-out-loud funny, so I think everyone is going to be very happy.”

“Now, all we need to do is get Raj (Kunal Nayyar) a girlfriend!” she added. “He’s the only one left behind.”

The Big Bang Theory returns Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.