Kaitlyn Bristowe Opens Up About Wedding Plans with Shawn Booth: ‘We’re Terrible at Planning Anything!’

It’s been a year and half since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette, and the happy couple have yet to set a date for their big day — but the Canadian native isn’t sweatin’ it.

“[Wedding plans] are going terrible,” the former Bachelorette told PEOPLE on Friday at the launch of the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Air Canada’s new hotel package, Après in the Air! “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store!”

She added: “We’re just terrible at planning things together. We’re kind of just like, ‘When it happens, it happens.’ We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time.’ ”

Since the show’s end, Bristowe, 31, and Booth, 29, have settled into their cozy life in Nashville, Tennessee and are enjoying every aspect of it.

“We were so excited to be normal,” Bristowe previously told PEOPLE of wrapping the show. “For so long [while the show was airing], we were separated and told we couldn’t do this or do that. It was the most exciting thing in the world when we could go on our first date together!”

Now, the two can’t get enough of each other.

“It’s so funny because we always joke about this — we literally spend every moment together,” Bristowe gushed. “Even me being on this trip, it’s so weird because we eat, sleep, breathe, work together. Being apart — it’s good because I still miss him after a few days!”

“Even when it comes to working out, we do it together,” she added. “Because he’s so knowledgable and good with this stuff, I actually like working out with him. He’s good about not always telling me what to do and how do it, he knows that I’m a little bit stubborn so we just basically like — he’ll give me personal training sessions in our own home or we’ll go to the gym and do our thing. We’re pretty healthy most of the time. He is six out of seven days of the week and I am about four.”

Although their love story unfolded on national television, it seemed as if Bristowe’s former connection with now Bachelor star Nick Viall overshadowed the magic.

“We had this amazing love story and all these great times, but so much was focused on Nick and me,” Booth previously told PEOPLE. “We were confused.”

Now, as Viall’s drama-filled season continues to surprise us, Bristowe admitted that her and her beau haven’t seen any of it go down — but for one very good reason!

“First of all, we don’t have cable right now, so no we’re not watching,” she said. “It’s nothing personal, it’s nothing because it’s awkward, it’s more just because, once you kind of hear the behind the scenes stuff I’m like, it’s not really the same to watch it anymore. Now I’m just friends with everybody in the Bachelor/Bachelorette world that I’m like, I know I’ll know what’s going on. I’ll see it on social media. I don’t have time to sit down for two hours and watch that kind of stuff go down. I know what’s happening, but it’s nothing personal that we’re not watching Nick’s season.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.