Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 3

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry is a new mom again!

The reality TV star has welcomed her third child, a boy, she confirmed on Twitter.

On Saturday, Lowry shared a RadarOnline report about her giving birth and later tweeted “Mother of boys.”

The 25-year-old MTV star revealed in a February blog post that she was expecting her third child, then confirmed on May 2 that the baby’s father is her friend Chris Lopez.

Lowry is already parents to Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and son Lincoln Marshall, 3 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin). And it seems the boys are excited about welcoming a new sibling too.

“Lincoln really just asked if I could open my belly so he could see the baby,” Lowry tweeted in May.

The star, who graduated college in May, admitted earlier this year that she was nervous bout her third journey to motherhood.

“This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she wrote in the February blog post. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle heart, I can and I will survive anything.”

She added, “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Although the baby’s sex was unknown in the weeks leading up to the birth, Lowry revealed her wishes in a May 11 tweet, writing, “I bought baby bows today … JUSTTTTT in case we have a girl.”

Teen Mom 2 returns July 17 on MTV.