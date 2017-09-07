Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ringo Starr Join XQ Super School Live Lineup

Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ringo Starr will all participate in EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live, the Entertainment Industry Foundation announced today.

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon co-produce the hour-long event with education non-profit XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation, which invites the public to rethink education at the high school level. The show, which will air on NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox on Friday, also announced more celebrity participants slated to make an appearance. The star-studded list features J.J. Abrams, Kelsea Ballerini, Maria Bello, Cate Blanchett, Ashley Campuzano, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Michael Ealy, Matt FX, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sean Hayes, Allison Janney, JAX, DJ Khaled, Gayle King, Norman Lear, Marshawn Lynch, Joel McHale, Alano Miller, Hasan Minhaj, Maren Morris, David Muir, Chris Paul, Tanika Ray, Conrad Ricamora, Adam Rodriguez, Al Roker, Ian Somerhalder, Karla Souza, U2, Danielle Vega, Chris Wallace, Matt Walsh, Reggie Watts, D’Wayne Wiggins, and Jesse Williams.

The organizers also announced Kelly Clarkson will perform a new song from her upcoming album Meaning of Life. She joins a performance lineup that includes Hunter Hayes, Jordan Fisher, and Andra Day, with a finale performance led by Jennifer Hudson with Sheryl Crow, Starr, U2, Reggie Watts, and MC Hammer, among others.

These stars join previously announced guests Mahershala Ali, Common, Miranda Cosgrove, Portia Doubleday, Kevin Frazier, Bill Hader, Tony Hale, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Rami Malek, Thomas Mann, Randall Park, Melissa Rivers, Christian Slater, and Anna Deavere Smith.

EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live airs on NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox this Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

