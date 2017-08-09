Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have been going to camp for years, meaning they’ve starred in the Camp Winnipesaukee sketches on The Tonight Show. It’s still hilarious to watch Fallon crack up while watching Timberlake do his best 4 Non Blondes impression while singing “What’s Up,” but there are some noticeable differences.

“Hey, did Mr. Fletcher look different to you?” Fallon asks his bestie. “Yeah, way more theatrical,” Timberlake laughs.

That’s because Tonight Show writer A.D. Miles usually plays camp counselor Fletcher in these sketches, but here, the job went to Keegan-Michael Key. He burst into their cabin with dramatic gestures to get his sleep-away campers to go to sleep. Timberlake buried his face under the covers to keep from laughing, while Key broke character as his whistle dangled over Fallon’s face.

Another major difference is Timberlake now has a full-fledged beard and there’s a new camper sneaking into Winnipesaukee: Billy Crystal. The actor appeared in a curly wig to sing Gloria Estefan’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” before Mr. Fletcher broke up the party.

