Justin Theroux Dishes on Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Vacation — and Her Mixed Feelings About His Beard

Jennifer Aniston may not be a fan of husband Justin Theroux‘s beard, but at least he knows how to throw a birthday celebration!

In a clip for his Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor dishes on his recent trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, in honor of Aniston’s 48th birthday.

“We threw a little party and had a piñata and gave her some gifts, and that was about it,” Theroux shared with the talk-show host. “Low-key.”

The couple were joined on the trip by famous friends Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, a source told PEOPLE of the birthday vacation, and the group arrived in Mexico via a private jet from Los Angeles.



“With the nonstop L.A. rain storms, Jen was very happy to celebrate her birthday in the sun,” the source said. “She is renting an oceanfront villa. She loves Cabo and hasn’t been in a while. She was excited about the getaway.”

What the Friends star doesn’t love? Her husband’s facial hair.

The 45-year-old actor said he had to grow a beard for his HBO drama, The Leftovers, but Aniston is ready for it go.

“She likes it up to a point,” Theroux explained. “She’ll like it for about a month and then she’ll say, ‘Okay you gotta get rid of it,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I have to keep the beard for the whole show.’ ”

Luckily for the couple, his current facial hair is a big improvement over the scruff he rocked earlier in the show.

“The first season I had to have stubble for the entire season and that was torture for her,” he recalled. “[But] now it’s soft.”

DeGeneres responded, “It’s like kissing sandpaper for her.”

“It was torture for me, too,” Theroux shared.

Theroux is currently promoting the third and final season of the HBO series, and it’s almost a miracle that he made it through. He explained that he’s been injured several times while filming, including suffering a broken nose and snapped tendon.

He revealed, “I went to the emergency room every single season of the show.”