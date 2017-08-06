Justin Theroux Shares Sweet Photo with Jennifer Aniston on 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Time sure flies when you’re in love!

On Saturday, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston celebrated two years of marriage, and the 45-year-old actor posted a sweet Instagram photo himself and his love on their big day.

Theroux used simple emojis to caption a photo of Aniston, 48, planting a kiss on his cheek.

The love birds wed in August 2015 after first becoming romantically linked in 2011. And, two years after tying the knot, the stars “still very much act like newlyweds,” a source close to Aniston told PEOPLE.

“They love to laugh and share a wicked sense of humor,” another insider said.

“It’s possible that this marriage would not have worked as well if they were in their 20s, but they aren’t. They are great friends and have total respect for each other.”

Aniston and Theroux have cemented their status as one of Hollywood’s cutest couples, coordinating their outfits, vacationing in France and gushing over each other.

Despite their busy schedules which often require the pair to part ways, Aniston and Theroux manage to maintain a healthy relationship — “Jen realized that you can be happily married without being together 24/7,” the Aniston insider added.

After time apart, “they have so much to catch up on and it makes their marriage more exciting,” the source adds. “Justin can still make Jen blush. She still talks about how she finds him very sexy. Not seeing each other every day makes them appreciate each other more.”