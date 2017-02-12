Justin Theroux Wishes Jennifer Aniston Happy Birthday with a Sweet Instagram Photo

Justin Theroux is showing his lady some love on her 48th birthday.

The actor, 45, used his Instagram to wish his wife Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday by sharing a rare selfie of the couple — and it’s adorable. The picture shows Theroux and Aniston close together while the actress blows a kiss to the camera, showing off her gold wedding band from their private ceremony in August 2015.

And Theroux kept the caption as simple as the couple are, writing “HBDJ” with a heart emoji and an “XO” at the end.

The famously private couple have kept their relationship low-key ever since they started dating in 2011, but Theroux occasionally shows off his love by posting sweet pictures of Aniston on his social media. The last time The Leftovers actor posted a picture of his wife was a year ago, showing Aniston looking out a window of the Eiffel Tower while eating and adding a rose emoji to his caption.

HBDJ❤ XO A photo posted by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Why Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Decided to Tie the Knot: ‘The Timing Was Finally Right’

Theroux and Aniston have kept a low profile in the recent months, resurfacing at Orlando Bloom’s birthday party in January where Theroux participated in the shirtless fun with friends. The couple also joined pals Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on a double date in New York when Blunt and Theroux were promoting their movie The Girl on the Train back in September.