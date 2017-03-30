Justin Theroux on Buying Birthday Gifts for Jennifer Aniston: ‘It’s Always a Critical Moment’

What do you get for the woman who has everything?

According to Justin Theroux, you keep it simple. The Leftovers star recently celebrated his wife Jennifer Aniston‘s 48th birthday with friends Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid in Cabo — but when it comes to actual gifts, Theroux opts for something a little more low-key.

“It’s always a critical moment, because I have Christmas, her birthday and Valentine’s Day in pretty short order, so I start shopping in November,” the actor, 45, told Extra at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

“It’s usually something that is the easiest thing in the world — a snuggie,” he explained. “Or I’ll figure out something like that, something fun. I’ve given up on mass pieces of jewelry or clothes. She’s got all that. It’s usually something like an amazing pair of flip-flops, something she can get cozy with.”

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

As for the Cabo trip, Theroux said simply, “Little time in the sun — perfect.”

The actor was at CinemaCon to promote his new film, The Lego Ninjago Movie. “It’s the best part of the job,” he said of doing voice work in an animated film. “You get to do it, it’s low pressure, you shout out your lines, you laugh a lot.”

He’s also getting ready for the premiere of the new season of the Peabody Award-winning The Leftovers. “It’s a very prestigious award,” he said of winning the award last year. “We were pleasantly surprised by that.”