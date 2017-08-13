Girl Claims Justin Bieber Slid into Her Gym’s DMs to Ask About Her — but She’s Already Taken

Justin Bieber may be an international star, but he’s not above hitting on a cute girl via direct message.

Jessica Gober, a 22-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, claimed that the singer messaged the gym where she works after they posted a Boomerang of her promoting an energy drink on their Instagram.

“Who is that girl ? In ur latest post,” Bieber wrote, adding a heart emoji, according to Gober’s screenshot of the message.

Gober told Buzzfeed that she was shocked to discover that the message came from the 23-year-old pop star’s verified account, especially given that the Instagram account was not frequently used.

“We were like how in the world did he see this random post,” she said. “We only had 70 followers and had posted 5 times previous to this.”

Bieber’s representative did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

New @bangenergy limited edition purple guava pear energy drinks are here! Trust us, when we say they're AMAZING! Get yours while they're still in stock! UPDATE: This is a employee and no privacy laws were broken!! A post shared by Fitness On Broughton (@fitnessonbroughton) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Did this actually just happen… lmao

Justin Bieber just messaged the gym that I work at and asked who I was hahahaha WTF pic.twitter.com/mktcdB1iDP — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 9, 2017

I've got everything I need right here 💓 pic.twitter.com/mET9XXkM8d — Jessi (@jessicagober) August 10, 2017

Gober posted images of the screenshots to her Twitter, and they quickly went viral.

However, the fitness and nutrition coach said she wasn’t interested in reaching out to Bieber. She followed up her previous Twitter post with snaps of herself and her boyfriend.

“I’ve got everything I need right here,” she captioned the post.

“I didn’t post the pictures of my boyfriend and because I thought that Justin Bieber wanted to ‘get with me,’ ” she told Buzzfeed. “I posted them in response to everyone commenting that I ‘ruined my chances with Justin by tweeting the screenshots.’ Either way I didn’t want a ‘chance’ because I am perfectly happy with my boyfriend.”

Gober said that her boyfriend, like herself and her family, think the situation is “very random and shocking.” However, she doesn’t hold anything against the singer.

“We didn’t think Justin Bieber was being creepy, the gym did respond to him on Instagram,” she said. “I don’t think he had any inappropriate intentions by simply asking who I was.”

Bieber canceled the remainder of his Purpose world tour last month and penned an emotional letter to fans in the wake of the decision.

“He needed to take a break and just focus on himself. He is doing better already,” a source told PEOPLE. “He is focused on his spiritual journey. He wants to be stronger mentally.”