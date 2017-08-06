Justin Bieber Hadn't 'Been Feeling Well Mentally' Before Canceling Tour but Is 'Doing Better Already': Source

Justin Bieber is “doing better already” after canceling the remainder of his Purpose world tour and penning an emotional letter to fans in the wake of the decision.

“Justin is hanging out in L.A. with friends. He feels really bad to disappoint many of his fans,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This is why he decided to write the open letter. He still feels he made the right decision.”

Last month, the 23-year-old announced the cancellation of the remaining tour dates, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” The tour was the singer’s first since he returned to the music scene in 2015 after a lengthy hiatus.

“He started out in the business as a kid, but he is older now. He wants to have control over his life and health. He hasn’t been feeling well mentally for a while. Canceling the tour was the right thing for him,” the source adds.

Since announcing the cancellation, Bieber has sought spiritual guidance and often hangs out “with his church crew” – Bieber belongs to Hillsong Church in New York City, a branch of the Australia-based church and Grammy-nominated band of the same name.

“He needed to take a break and just focus on himself. He is doing better already,” the insider continues. “He is focused on his spiritual journey. He wants to be stronger mentally.”

After the tour news, Bieber offered an emotional apology to fans admitting that he can “let my insecurities get the best of me at times.”

“I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life!!!!” he wrote in the open letter.

Bieber added, “I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!”