Watch Julianne Moore, Emma Stone and Melissa McCarthy Urge You to Demand Stricter Gun Laws

Make a big difference in only 5 mins: Text REJECT to 64433 to tell your Rep to #RejectTheNRA's radical agenda. pic.twitter.com/vyruCTZLB7 — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 18, 2017

Some of the biggest A-listers are making their voices heard after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Elizabeth Banks, Melissa McCarthy and more celebs participated in an Everytown PSA that helps citizens get involved by reaching out to their members of Congress. The video urges viewers to call their senators about gun regulation laws.

“The mass shooting in Las Vegas has all of us grieving, scared and angry,” Stone says.

In the video, Bill Hader, Banks and Stone tell people to text the Reject the NRA movement. As they explain in the PSA, the message connects the sender to Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that aims to prevent future mass shootings.

Adam Scott, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, Sheryl Crow, Anne Deveare Smith, Kathryn Hahn, Sam Harris, Janel Moloney, Zazie Beetz, Cynthia Rowley, Moby, Natalie Morales and Laura Dern also appear in the video.

The Las Vegas shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in America in modern history with 59 dead and over 500 injured.