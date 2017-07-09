Julianne Hough Is Married! The DWTS Judge Weds NHL Star Brooks Laich in an Elegant Outdoor Idaho Ceremony

Julianne Hough is now Mrs. Laich!

The Dancing With the Stars judge married NHL star Brooks Laich in an intimate, outdoor wedding on Saturday near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The couple said their vows in front of more than 200 guests including family and close friends. “I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Hough, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”

Designed by event planner Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, the wedding weekend kicked off with a welcome dinner for guests on Thursday night at the Blackwell Hotel followed by a beach day on Friday on the lake at Coeur d’Alene Resort.

For the ceremony on Saturday evening, Hough wore a Custom Marchesa gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and was given away by her father, Bruce. Laich wore a Brooks Brothers tuxedo.

Guests sat on wooden pews for the outdoor ceremony, surrounded by roses and tulips with flower boxes filled with billowing blooms, wild grasses and seasonal foliage, all designed by Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht of Wild Bloom. “It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors,” says Laich, 34. “Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.”

The wedding party included Hough’s brother Derek Hough, who served as a groomsman. Their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, also sported flowered collars for the ceremony and served as ring bearers.

“I’ve never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said ‘I Do,'” says guest and close friend Nina Dobrev. “It took my breath away.”

Other notable guests included Aaron Paul and DWTS pro Mark Ballas.

For the couple’s reception, Le Catering created a menu that included Smoked Columbia River Steelhead with Washington Apple Slaw, Chili Aioli and Ginger Glaze Charcoal Braised Shortribs. Guests also enjoyed Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp with Whipped Sour Cream for dessert.

The outdoor reception featured a cocktail area lounge while L.A.-based DJ Derek Monteiro provided music for the couple’s first dance on a custom-made antique mirror dance floor. A Mirmir photo booth captured candid moments for guests and a Sugarfina station offered sweets for the party. At the end of the night, guests were also treated to a fireworks display in the Idaho sky.

Hough and Laich announced their engagement in August 2015 after dating for a year and a half. “I never really believed in the saying ‘when you know, you know,’ but my whole world turned around the minute I met Brooks,” adds Hough, who was introduced to her husband through a mutual friend. “It was instantaneous.”