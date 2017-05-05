Julianne Hough at the Dentist? Find Out the Dancing with the Stars Judge's 'Top Priority' When She's Loopy

Most people’s post-wisdom teeth removal footage is gold — and Julianne Hough‘s is no exception.

The 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge took to Instagram on Friday to share a compilation of clips of herself after the surgery last December, and it’s very bit as funny (and nonsensical) as one might expect.

“Hello, my beautiful people,” she mumbles sleepily to the camera, mouth full of gauze with a medical wrap around her head. “Just wanted to inform an exclusive that this is my Met Ball fashion look.”

“Okay, an absolutely serious conversation,” she says in the next clip. “What movies do we need to watch? Now and Then is my top priority.”

And last but not least, in the final video Hough can be seen happily swaying back and forth in a wheelchair, singing softly to herself and plopping a stuffed animal on head — all while insisting she knows all the words to the song.

“#FBF to December when I got my wisdom teeth taken out!” she captioned the hilarious post on Instagram. “I obviously had the Met Ball on my mind so I thought I would share this week since it just happened this past Monday! Haha ENJOY!”

” ‘Hello my beautiful people! I just wanted to inform an exclusive of my Met Ball fashion look!’ ‘Now and Then is my top Priority’ ‘I actually know the words,’ ” she added, quoting some of her best lines. “Those who know me know that I don’t know the words to any songs! Haha #theaccountant.”

