Girls Trip! Julianne Hough and High School ‘Besties’ Have Reunion Getaway ’11 Years In The Making’

Not even a new husband could keep Julianne Hough away from her girls.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 29, enjoyed a night out with her best friends after 11 years of planning — posting a sweet photo of herself with the gals on Instagram Saturday from what appeared to be a cruise ship.

“It only took 11 years to make this happen,” Hough wrote in the caption. “But my high school besties and I finally went on a girls trip. We miss you @kandymarlowe & @mikeannebailey #kristyisthenewestishy #11yearsinthemaking #isheswiththefishes #imonaboat #cruisenobooze.”

Hough and new husband Brooks Laich, 34, were #relationshipgoals while displaying cute team spirit during a weekend retreat with friends to Big Bear Lake, California in early August.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in a beautiful Idaho ceremony last month, played fun, outdoor games at the Noon Lodge, while celebrating a pal’s birthday.

The lovebirds enjoyed their honeymoon in the Seychelles, an island paradise in the Indian Ocean — where George and Amal Clooney, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also spent their honeymoons.

When it comes to spending time outdoors, the couple are serious enthusiasts. Laich previously told PEOPLE that a nature-inspired wedding ceremony was a must when it came to their nuptials.

“It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors,” he said. “Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.”