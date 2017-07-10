Friendly Exes: Ryan Seacrest Congratulates ‘Stunning’ Julianne Hough on Her Wedding to Brooks Laich

Ryan Seacrest has nothing but well wishes for his just-married ex Julianne Hough.

While discussing the Dancing with the Stars judge’s July 8 wedding to NHL player Brooks Laich on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday, the 42-year-old noted that Hough looked “stunning” in her custom Marchesa gown for the ceremony on the lake at Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho.

“I know this family,” Seacrest continued. “They are terrific people … how super talented she is. So congratulations, Julianne.”

Seacrest, whose two-year relationship with Hough ended in 2013, said of the scenic wedding destination: “I’ve been on that lake. I’ve seen that lake. We dated years ago and remain friends.”

When his co-host Kelly Ripa asked if he was having mixed feelings about hearing about an ex’s big day, Seacrest — who recently moved in with girlfriend Shayna Taylor — said, “No. I’ve got several exes who have gotten married. They’re all married. Then they start having kids.”

For her part, Hough, 29, was over the moon with how her special day turned out.

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Hough, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”