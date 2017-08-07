Teammates for Life: Newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Get Sporty During a Weekend Getaway

Julianne Hough and new husband Brooks Laich displayed some seriously cute team spirit during a weekend retreat with friends to Big Bear Lake, California.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in a dreamy Idaho ceremony last mont, played some fun, outdoor games at the Noon Lodge on Sunday, while celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Hough, 29, showed off her fit frame in a sports bra and shorts, and both wore body and face paint.

The trip followed the pair’s globe-trotting honeymoon getaway to the Seychelles, an island paradise in the Indian Ocean, followed by a safari in Kenya.

RELATED VIDEO: Confetti, Sweets and Dogs: How Julianne Hough Had a Picture Perfect Wedding to Brooks Laich

The pair are serious outdoor enthusiasts. Laich, 34, previously told PEOPLE that a nature-inspired wedding ceremony was a must when it came to their nuptials.

“It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors,” he explained. “Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.”

Their stunning outdoor reception featured a cocktail area lounge while L.A.-based DJ Derek Monteiro provided music for the couple’s first dance on a custom-made, antique-mirror dance floor.

At the end of the night, guests were also treated to a fireworks display over the lake at Coeur d’Alene Resort.