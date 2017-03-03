Tequila for Everyone! Julianne Hough Kicks off Her Bachelorette Party — See the Pics

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor — but what happens at 15 tequila?! Julianne Hough kicked off her Bachelorette party on Thursday, and she just might find out!

While Hough herself has remained quiet on social media about the festivities, the star’s best friend Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram Stories to share plenty of envy-inducing snaps of the tropical getaway.

Up first? A casual 15 tequila shots — and a full lineup of delicious-looking cocktails.

“We’ve arrived,” wrote Dobrev, 28. “Let the game begins …”

Dobrev also shared a video of their idyllic waterfront setup, complete with an open-air living room, deck and pool.

And of course, there’s the woman of the hour herself, celebrating in a white bikini, veil and pink “Bachelorette” sash — drink in hand, of course.

Dobrev also shared a black-and-white selfie of her and Hough, 28, with the bride-to-be flashing her stunning engagement ring.

Hough and her hockey player fiancé Brooks Laich dated for a year and a half before he popped the question in August 2015.

Last December, the Dancing with the Stars judge revealed to PEOPLE Now that Laich, 33, is hoping to show off his own dancing skills at the couple’s wedding.

“It’s so funny because he really wants to do a first dance,” she said. “I was like, ‘Of course, I’ll help you and teach you and we can do some stuff!’ “