Julianne and Derek Hough Rock La La Land-Themed Outfits at Nina Dobrev's Birthday Bash

The city of stars is shining for Julianne and Derek Hough!

To celebrate Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev‘s La La Land-themed bowling birthday bash on Saturday night, the Hough siblings donned Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling-inspired outfits from the musical romance film, which follows two 21st-century dreamers trying to make it in Los Angeles.

“City of stars #lalaland #ninasthemedbirthdayparty #brotherfromthesamemother #yellowlexi,” Julianne, 28, captioned a photo of herself donning a bright yellow dress — strikingly similar to Stone’s dress in the film — alongside Derek, who wore a grey jacket and cream-colored cap.

While Julianne rocked yellow, the birthday girl opted for a plunging blue number, which Stone’s character, Mia, wore the night she met Sebastian (Gosling).

“La La Looch! #ninasthemedbirthdayparty #lalaland,” Julianne captioned a photo of herself alongside Dobrev, 28.

In addition to the Dancing with the Stars judge and pro dancer, Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, also attended the party, which Dobrev jointly celebrated with her friend, Ronnie Bacardi.

“We went back in time. Celebrated my birthday and the beautiful city we love and live in. #LALALAND,” Dobrev captioned a group shot.

And to ring in her 28th year of life, the birthday girl had two birthday cakes to sweeten the evening: a unicorn cake and a La La Land-themed cake.

Derek, 31, also paid a high compliment to his triple threat younger sister, dubbing her the “modern day Ginger Rodgers.”



“La la land!!! @juleshough is the modern day Ginger Rodgers. Pure talent . @ninadobrev Birthday !!! #goldenage #family #talent #ilikemyhat #move #beyond #weAreAboutToLightAmericaUp #motionEqualsEmotion #IWonAtBowling #iactuallylost #legends #ofLosingAtBowling,” Derek captioned a photo of himself and his sister.

La La Land captured a record seven categories in all at the Golden Globes, including best actor and actress in a musical or comedy for stars Gosling and Emma Stone, best director and screenplay for Chazelle, the score and song honors, and best picture for a comedy or musical.