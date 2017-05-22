Julia Roberts’ Kids Found Out She Was PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman at the School Library

Julia Roberts‘ three children are certainly getting an education at their school library, where they learned their mom was named PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful Woman in the World.

Speaking with Extra‘s Mario Lopez alongside with Notting Hill director Richard Curtis, which airs on the show Monday, the actress revealed 12 year-old twins Phinnaeus “Finn” and Hazel and 9-year-old Henry saw her gracing the cover at school.

” ‘Mom, we saw this magazine and this is what it said,’ ” she said, mimicking her kids’ reaction.

Curtis chimed in, asking, “Did they take it as a fact, like, ‘America was found in 1776, you’re the most beautiful woman in the world — why didn’t you tell us?’ ”

“If they didn’t take it as a fact, it’s a fact now,” Roberts joked. “It’s part of the legend.”

At 49, the self-described “soccer mom” is feeling “better than ever before” — even with her twins about to be teenagers.

When it comes to longtime pal George Clooney expecting twins of his own, Roberts had little advice for him.

“There’s no such thing as wisdom when you have twin babies in the house,” she said. “There’s just hopes and prayers and tears and holding on tight to each other.”

“It’s gonna be so fun — they are a great couple, and they don’t need advice from me or anybody else,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on Friday of the actor and his international human rights lawyer wife Amal, admitting that she has given Clooney some advice but not elaborating on the specifics.

“You get through it and you figure it out,” she continued. “Everybody does, and it’s a trial and error and a whole lot of tears. And it’s amazing. I have three incredible kids, and to think about when they were teeny tiny. It goes so fast.”