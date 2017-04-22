Julia Roberts, Penélope Cruz and Kate Winslet Have ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ Singalong

#lancome 🌺event 🌸 #katewinslet #juliaroberts #marcuspiggott #isayalittleprayerforyou A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

My Best Friend’s Wedding fans had their prayers answered this week when Julia Roberts, the star of the 1997 rom-com, was seen recreating one of the film’s most iconic scenes — this time with friends Penélope Cruz and Kate Winslet

It all happened at star-studded Lancome’s Stars & Wonders gala in Monaco, California, on Wednesday — when one of the evening’s musical acts covered Dionne Warwick‘s 1967 classic “I Say a Little Prayer.”

The tune, by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, was featured prominently in My Best Friend’s Wedding. In one scene, Rupert Everett even leads a cast singalong — getting Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths and more to participate.

On Wednesday it was Cruz leading the singalong — as seen on selfie video she posted to her Instagram page later that night.

In the clip, Cruz can be first seen singing “I Say a Little Prayer for You” alongside fashion photographer Marcus Piggott.

She then stands up and takes her camera around the ballroom, finding Winslet and eventually Roberts to join in the fun.

Cruz later posted a photo of her and her two singing pals to Instagram — writing in her caption, “Last night with these amazing ladies #juliaroberts#katewinslet #lancome. Thank you #alexandervauthier for the beautiful dress.”

Roberts, meanwhile, is having a busy week after being named PEOPLE’s 2017 World’s Most Beautiful Woman — her record fifth time taking the title — on Wednesday.

“I am very flattered,” she tells PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle in this week’s cover story.

In fact, Roberts is now way ahead of pal George Clooney, who has been PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive twice. Jokes Roberts of the feat, “I’m going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year.”

The 49-year-old actress opens up about her happy 14-year marriage to cinematographer Danny Moder, her life with twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 9, and the secrets of her ageless beauty in the cover story — which is currently on newsstands.

Roberts was coming off the smash hit romantic comedy Pretty Woman when she first appeared on the World’s Most Beautiful issue in 1991. Just 23 at the time, she said had no idea how much her life had changed when the film was released.

“People say, ‘Oh, when Pretty Woman came out it must have really changed your life,’ and it’s kind of become this joke, but the truth is I was out of town when Pretty Woman came out,” she says in the cover story. “I was in another movie in this tiny little town that was showing Star Wars in its first run. I remember reading … ‘Pretty Woman came out this weekend and made this much money’ and I thought, ‘Is that a lot of money? Is that good? Is that great?’ I didn’t really know.”

As for her beauty now, she said she thinks the best is yet to come: “I think I’m currently peaking.”