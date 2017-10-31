Meet Julia Roberts, Go to the Justice League Premiere & Other Amazing Pop Culture Tickets Up for Auction by GLSEN

Want to meet Julia Roberts or go to a star-studded Hollywood film premiere? Now’s you chance!

GLSEN, the organization that ensures U.S. schools are safe and inclusive for LGBTQ youth, is currently hosting a charity auction with those two hot tickets, plus plenty of others, up for bid right now.

All proceeds will go to supporting GLSEN’s work, which includes programs and resources reaching millions of teachers and students across the country.

Their mission? For all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or expression, to feel safe and comfortable at school.

In addition to the chance to meet Julia Roberts at her upcoming Wonder premiere or en Affleck at the Justice League premiere, there are also tickets for the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere in December, four tickets to the Dancing with the Stars Finale and two VIP tickets to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee in New York.

Additional items are up for grabs, but the auction ends Nov. 1.