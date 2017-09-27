Julia Roberts, Ellen DeGeneres, Zendaya and More Pass the Ball to Support Women's Soccer

“What are you going to #PassTheBall for?”

That’s the question Julia Roberts asks in a fun PSA supporting the National Women’s Soccer League. Lifetime has teamed up with an all-star celebrity lineup including the mother of three, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, James Corden, Zendaya and David Beckham for the special campaign.

“By passing the ball, you will help get the word out about these amazing athletes and the game they love,” Roberts says in the video.

For the Oscar winner, soccer is close to her heart: her daughter and two sons all play the sport. “On weekends we usually hit about four games on Saturday and sometimes one on Sunday,” she shares exclusively with PEOPLE. “It’s thrilling to see a whole group of kids grow up.”

As for life as a soccer mom, Roberts calls it “a total commitment.” “It has to be a family commitment for sure,” she adds. “It’s wonderful to be outside watching kids play the game they love — watching them grow from little kids playing on half a field to young men and women playing their hearts out.”

Asked why it’s especially empowering see girls kick the ball alongside her daughter, Roberts says, “I remember growing up my brother played soccer in high school and we had a had soccer team, but I didn’t know any girls who played soccer back in ye olden days.

“So it’s great to see everybody have an opportunity to participate in what is in our house our favorite sport.”

The National Women’s Soccer League championship airs on Lifetime Saturday Oct. 14.