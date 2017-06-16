Indonesian Actress Julia Perez Dies After 3-Year Battle with Cervical Cancer

One of Indonesia’s most popular actresses, Julia Perez, has died of cervical cancer. She was 36.

The singer-turned-screen star, born Yuli Rachmawati, underwent surgery at Jakarta’s Cipto Mangunkusumo General Hospital on Friday, but died on Saturday morning, according to the Jakarta Post.

Perez was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, and two years later, the cancer had reached Stage 4.

GOD pls hear my prayers 🙏😰 Save her life… She's my everything 😭 A post shared by Nia Anggia"D Perez" (@anggitheperez) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Perez’s sister, Nia Anggia, confirmed the news on Sunday with an emotional Instagram post. “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. Our beloved sister, Julia Perez, has passed away. Please pray for her. Thank you all for your support. I LOVE YOU,” Anggia wrote in Indonesian.

Appearing in nearly 30 films, Perez was also known for her work in local soap operas, variety shows and also became a popular dangdut singer.