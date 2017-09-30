Julia Louis-Dreyus’ Son Shares Sweet Photo as Actress Says She’s ‘Thankful’ for Everyone’s Support in Cancer Battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ famous friends have rallied around her after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, and the star, and her family, are very appreciative of all the support.

The Veep star’s oldest son, Henry Hall, expressed his gratitude on Twitter and Instagram Friday, along with a throwback photo from his childhood.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here’s a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all,” the 25-year-old singer/songwriter captioned the mother-son picture.

The actress responded to her son on Twitter, writing: “I’m thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners.”

Louis-Dreyfus and husband of 30 years Brad Hall are also parents to 20-year-old son Charlie, who currently plays basketball for Northwestern University.

“You’ve been there for us. Now we’re here for you. You’ve got this, @OfficialJLD. #BeatCancer,” the official NU Men’s Basketball account tweeted, to which Louis-Dreyfus said: “Thanks so much. Special love to my Cats!!!”

In March, Charlie’s parents were spotted cheering him on during his first-ever NCAA tournament win against Vanderbilt.

Last June, Henry told Rolling Stone that he enjoys watching his famous mom on the HBO comedy. In fact, he went to high school with Sarah Sutherland, who plays Catherine, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ Veep character Selena Meyer.

“I think maybe Mom thinks, ‘What would I do with my kids? OK, I’m going to do the opposite with Catherine,’ ” he explained of the way Louis-Dreyfus ignores her TV daughter and puts her down.

“My favorite part about Veep is to hear my mom saying, ‘F—.’ The more cursing and raunchy humor, the better,” Henry said.

HBO told PEOPLE in a statement that Louis-Dreyfus learned she had breast cancer just one day after she won her sixth consecutive Emmy Award earlier this month, and noted that the production schedule on Veep will be adjusted as needed.

Louis-Dreyfus did not provide any further details about her cancer diagnosis. Her rep told PEOPLE in a statement, “Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”