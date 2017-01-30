Hollywood Gets Political: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mahershala Ali, More Slam Trump’s Immigration Ban at SAG Awards

The stars are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban at the SAG Awards.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was among the first to address the issue while accepting the award for best actress in a comedy series on Sunday, saying, “I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France and I’m an American patriot and I love this country.”

She added, “Because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American, so I say to you this: Our sister guild, the WGA [Writers Guild of America] made a statement today that I would like to read because I am in complete agreeance with it, ‘Our guilds are unions of storytellers, who have always welcomed those from nations and from various beliefs who wish to share their creativity with America. We are grateful for them. We stand with them. And we will fight for them.’ Thank you very much.”

The topic was brought up again during the acceptance speech for the very next award. The cast of Orange Is the New Black, who won for best comedy ensemble, highlighted the many nationalities — from Nigeria and the Dominican Republic, to Puerto Rico, Colombia and Ireland — that make up their diverse cast.

“And we know it’s going to be up to us and all of you probably too to keep telling stories that show what unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us,” star Taylor Schilling concluded.

Moonlight star Mahershala Ali indirectly addressed the immigration ban while accepting his award for outstanding performance in a dramatic role. “I think what I’ve learned from working on Moonlight is we see what happens when you persecute people: they fold into themselves,” he began.

“And what I was so grateful about having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentleman who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community, and taking that opportunity to uplift him and tell him that he mattered, that he was okay and accept him. And I hope that we do a better job of that.”

He added, “When we kind of get caught up in the minutia, the details that make us different, I think there’s two ways of seeing that. There’s an opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique. And then there’s an opportunity to go to war about it, and to say that, ‘That person is different from me, and I don’t like you, so let’s battle.’ ”

Ali noted that his mother, an ordained minister, “didn’t do backflips when I called her to tell her I converted [to Islam] 17 years ago.” But in time, they were able to put religious differences aside. “We love each other and the love has grown. And that stuff is minutia. It’s not that important.”

Earlier, Ashton Kutcher addressed the refugee ban as he addressed the crowd at the top of the show.

“Good evening, fellow SAG members and everyone at home and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” Kutcher said. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are and we love you and we welcome you.”

Earlier in the day, Kutcher pointed out on Twitter that his wife, Mila Kunis, came to this country as a refugee from the Soviet-controlled Ukraine.

The actors’ comments come in the wake of President Trump‘s executive order suspending entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, barring Syrian refugees indefinitely and blocking entry into the U.S. for 90 days for nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

The order, which has sparked outrage around the globe, has also led stars to boycott the Oscars. Asghar Farhadi, an Iranian national whose film The Salesman is up for Best Foreign Language film, announced he would not attend the award show in response to the immigration ban.

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who stars in The Salesman, announced on Saturday that she is also boycotting the Oscars in response to Trump’s ban.

By addressing the controversy onstage at the SAG Awards, stars like Louis-Dreyfus, the cast of Orange Is the New Black and Ali join the likes of Meryl Streep, who used her time while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes to deliver a powerful speech criticizing President Trump.

Although Streep never mentioned the president by name, she spoke at length about an incident on the campaign trail in which President Trump appeared to mock a disabled reporter during a rally. “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. The powerful — use definition to bully others, we all lose,” Streep said during her speech.