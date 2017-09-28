Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces She’s Battling Breast Cancer

Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer, she announced through social media Thursday.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the actress wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.

Continued Louis-Dreyfus, 56, “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Alongside the note, Louis-Dreyfus wrote, “Just when you thought…”

Earlier this month the Veep star won her sixth consecutive Emmy, setting the record for most wins for a performance in the same role for the same series.

This is a developing story, check back for more information as it becomes available.