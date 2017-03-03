Joy-Anna Duggar Is Engaged to Austin Forsyth

Another member of the Duggar family is engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Joy-Anna Duggar, who is set to wed Austin Forsyth, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

On a recent episode of Counting On, Forsyth asked for Jim Bob Duggar’s blessing to enter into a courtship with Joy-Anna, 19.

“You know, over the years, I have just been watching and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character. She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator,” Forsyth said, and added, “and then, of course, her beauty.”

Joy-Anna announced on the special episode of Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding in November that she had entered into a courtship with her friend of 15 years, whom she first met when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church.

“Hey y’all! I’m Joy Duggar and this is Austin,” Joy-Anna said in a video on the Duggar family website.

“I just asked her to enter a courtship with me,” he told cameras as he sat beside Joy-Anna.

“And I said yes!” Joy-Anna added. “We’ve known each other for a long time.”

Forsyth chimed in, “Almost 15 years. I picked this spot because last time we were here together was August 1, 2015.”

“There was a whole group of us that came up,” Joy-Anna explained. “And we were just hanging out and it was really late at night, stars were just gorgeous. For me that’s really special, but then just being with him. And then now it’s even more special because it’s where we start our courtship.”

“It’s a place that I’ve come many times to just get away and spend time with the Lord,” Forsyth said of the location that he chose. “I just knew that this was the place that I wanted to ask her.”

Joy-Anna then admitted she was “surprised” when he asked. “I hadn’t been here in so long. I was not expecting this. So happy.”

In February, Joy-Anna told PEOPLE that she and Forsyth have “gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” including “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

“It’s really special that I got to grow up with him and my family knows him really well,” Joy-Anna said.

Having three of her sisters — Jill, Jessa and Jinger — as an example has also helped Joy-Anna through the courtship process (the Duggars’ extremely conservative version of dating, which bans kissing until marriage and generally limits physical contact to “side-hugs”).

“Watching my sisters go through that with their courtships sets a really good example,” said the Counting On star. “I was able to ask them just a lot of questions and wisdom about what they did and didn’t do and then just making it special. Showing him how much I appreciate him, it’s been amazing.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.