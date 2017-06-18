Ready to feel old? Drake & Josh star Josh Peck is married.

The 30-year-old former child actor, who rose to fame in 2004 on the popular Nickelodeon sitcom, said his “I dos” on Saturday — marrying longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien in a sweet ceremony in Malibu, California.

They were joined by friends, family, and a few celebrity guests — including John Stamos, who costarred with Peck on the 2015 FOX sitcom Grandfathered.

According to shots shared on social media, O’Brien wore a cream-colored strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and ivory-colored embroidery. Peck wore a classic black tuxedo.

He prepared for the big day by sharing a shot of himself in his tuxedo to social media, writing, “What do you guys think of this look? Getting ready for a big night coming up, plus I’ll be able to wear this when I eventually become a waiter.”

Peck and O’Brien’s engagement first made news in March 2016, with O’Brien sharing a smiling — and possibly flipped — photo of the two (and her massive cushion-cut engagement ring with a diamond halo).

She’d share another adorable pic of the two in June — this time thanking Peck for the ring in the caption.

In May she celebrated her engagement party, writing “Thank you to my friends and family for the cutest bridal shower a girl could ask for.”

Peck has been hard at work recently, voicing a character in the upcoming film Gnome Alone and filming the independent movie Locating Silver Lake alongside American Horror Story‘s Finn Wittrock. In addition to his four seasons on Drake & Josh (which he costarred on with Drake Bell and Miranda Cosgrove), Peck has previously appeared in films such as The Wedding Ringer and voiced characters in The Angry Birds Movie and the Ice Age franchise.

When he’s not working as an actor, he stays busy as a popular social media personality (with over 4.1 million followers) — often sharing original comedy videos as well as adorable selfies with O’Brien.

Previously, Peck spoke with PEOPLE about his child actor days, explaining how grateful he was for the experience and the tools he learned.

“When you’re a cute kid and maybe have some natural talent, it seems quite easy,” he said of his chosen career. “But this takes an incredible amount of work and focus and dedication. You have to weather the times when you’re not working. There’s a lot of rejection. I understood that early on. I never let any of that deter me from my main focus – my passion.”