Jordan Rodgers' Sweet 1-Year Anniversary Tribute to JoJo Fletcher Is Giving Off Serious Beach Wedding Vibes

It’s been one year of love and bliss for JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers!

The adorable couple, who met, fell in love and got engaged on Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette, expressed their love for one another in sweet Instagram posts on Friday in celebration of their one-year anniversary.

“One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary,” Rodgers, 28, captioned a photo of the couple cuddled up on a beach and overlooking the ocean.

The former ABC Bachelorette also took to the photo and video-sharing app to post a video showcasing pictures and footage of the couple throughout the past year, including the first night that they met on the reality series.

“One year with you @jrodgers11,” she captioned the video, which played to the tunes of Brett Eldredge’s “Drunk on Your Love.”

“I love this crazy, beautiful, ridiculous life we have together ;)” she wrote.



Since getting engaged last year, the couple moved to Dallas, Texas, where they live together and are “happier than ever.”

“When we were apart, I remember thinking: ‘This would be so much better if we were together,’ ” Fletcher told PEOPLE. “As soon as it ended I was like: ‘Let’s pack up, let’s move in!’ It was the best thing that could have happened for our relationship.”

Though Fletcher and Rodgers have settled near her family in Dallas, they’ve been spending lots of time with his relatives as well. In January, the couple went on a winter vacation to Chattanooga, Tennessee with Rodgers’s parents and his brother- Luke. (His brother Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, was absent from the trip.)

Most recently, the couple headed to Fiji, where they took in the views, played a round of golf and gave us all sorts of #RelationshipGoals with adorable snaps like these.

Although no wedding plans are set in stone, the couple is enjoying being engaged. “Now that we’ve kind of settled, we’re like this isn’t something to rush into. We’re really enjoying our time together,” Fletcher recently told PEOPLE Now. “I’m enjoying being a fiancée and have him still court me for a while.”