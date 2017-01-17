Jordan Rodgers Hates the Tension with Brother Aaron: ‘It’s Been Hard for Him’

Amid the endless reports and speculations about the longstanding tensions between Jordan Rodgers and his brother Aaron, sources say that the former Bachelorette star just wants things to blow over.

“It’s been hard for Jordan,” says an insider. “Aaron is his family. It’s sad.”

More than two years have passed since strains began between the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, and his family, including 28-year-old former pro football player Jordan, who got engaged to Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher in 2016.

Since the show, Jordan has become a successful and in-demand sports analyst, as well as continuing to focus on MetPro, the nutritional and lifestyle business he co-founded.

Still, the rift “is all very upsetting to the family,” says the insider. “They don’t understand how it’s gotten to this point, and they miss having Aaron around.”

For his part, a source close to Aaron told PEOPLE on Monday that the athlete “has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse.”

Added the source, “You’re not going to see him on Oprah crying about all of this. He will deal with his family issues privately.”