Jordan Fisher may have finished his run in the Broadway juggernaut Hamilton in early March, but his love affair with the show — and the history it portrays — isn’t showing any signs of slowing down soon.

“I hated history in school. I was a science guy, a numbers guy — logistics. I didn’t care about old people and dates and deaths and wars, it just didn’t seem to be important or relevant at the time,” the actor, who most recently played the dual roles of John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton in the hit musical, told PEOPLE at a National Park Foundation & National Park Service’s Parks 101 event at the Hamilton Grange National Memorial in New York City. “And then I fell in love with Hamilton and got to be part of the show, and that instilled something special.”

Fisher can now add “history buff” to his long list of hyphenates — which also include actor, singer, songwriter and dancer, naturally — thanks to his new quest to visit the landmarks and historic sites that are relevant to the show, many of which are hidden around the tri-state area.

“Some Hamilton fans got together and made a book of all of the monuments that you can go to in New York and New Jersey, and I’ve done a few,” he said. “I’ve gone to Trinity Church to see the graves [of Alexander Hamilton and his wife, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton] and of course just being able to hang at his old house is pretty cool.”

Fisher is collaborating with the National Parks Department and its Parks 101 program to offer fans a behind-the-scenes tour of that “old house” — better known as the Hamilton Grange National Memorial, which the first U.S. Treasury Secretary built in 1802 in what is now Harlem — on his Facebook page as part of the foundation’s Parks 101 series, which is dedicated to hidden histories that showcase unexpected stories involving National Parks, which turn 101 this year.

“Being able to invest in my community and invest in areas that people might not really know about and monuments that people might not know about in their own backyard is a great opportunity,” Fisher said. One such opportunity is getting to come face to face with Hamilton’s actual piano, which Fisher’s character, Phillip, learned to play scales on with his older sister, Angelica. “[Working on the show] made me more interested in how things work and came together, so as I was learning more things about the relationships, it kind of snowballed into what it is now, my love of Hamilton and America and this nation they created.”

However, if he wants to continue to explore his calling as a tour guide, he’s going to have to find time to visit other landmarks in his packed schedule. “Life post-Broadway has actually be crazier than it was working on the show,” he said with a laugh. “I loved the routine, I loved waking up every day and knowing exactly what I was doing and where I was going and getting to do the thing that I love to do. I grew up dreaming of being on Broadway and being able to do that — and Hamilton — was awesome, and it was the hardest thing for the first few weeks, and then it was the easiest thing.”

And while he did admit that he’d love to return to the stage, Fisher is currently focused on putting the finishing touches on his debut album.

“I’m wrapping it up right now,” he teased. “I”m constantly writing and collaborating with people that I love, and trying to make the best first album that I can possibly make. I’m super excited for people to hear that, hopefully this summer.” From there the plan is to hit the road: “I’ve got a lot of dates right now, just random festivals and fairs. We’re hoping to lock a tour down for summer or fall.”

If they can’t wait until then to see him, fans and history nerds alike can catch Fisher’s tour of the Hamilton Grange National Memorial when it premieres on his Facebook page on April 19 at 6 p.m. EST.