Johnny Depp’s Former Business Managers Allege He Had ‘Gotten Physical’ and ‘Violently Kicked’ Amber Heard

Johnny Depp‘s former business managers are alleging the actor physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard — and knowingly tried to cover it up on at least one occasion.

“Mandel was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and had sometimes ‘gotten physical’ with Heard,” the actor’s former managers at The Management Group (TMG) claim in legal docs filed in May and obtained by PEOPLE.

“Mandel was also later informed that Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014,” the docs add.

Just a week after she filed for divorce last year, Heard asked for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp, claiming the actor had been abusive on several occasions, including one incident that left her in fear for her life.

Depp vehemently denied the alleged abuse throughout the contentious divorce, calling the allegations “salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation, and lies.” He also accused the actress of making the allegations up in an attempt to “extend her fifteen minutes of fame.”

RELATED: Johnny Depp Gets Heated About Donald Trump: ‘When Was the Last Time an Actor Assassinated a President?’

But TMG claims Depp knew the allegations were true, and even attempted to cover up evidence on one occasion. During the divorce, text messages were released and published by Entertainment Tonight, which purported to show a conversation between Depp’s longtime assistant and Heard.

In the texts, Depp’s assistant is allegedly shown apologizing to the actress for Depp’s “disgusting” behavior, including references to Depp allegedly kicking Heard. “However, Depp and his longtime assistant publicly denied the messages and outrageously accused Heard of manufacturing them,” the court docs read.

“TMG is informed and believes that Depp knew full well that the text messages were genuine, but pressured and berated his assistant to falsely challenge the texts publicly.”

The legal docs are part of an ongoing lawsuit between Depp and TMG, which began when sued the firm in February for $25 million in a fraud lawsuit. TMG filed a cross-complaint, claiming the actor lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.”

Reps for Depp did not respond to a request for comment.