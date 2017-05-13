What’s for Sale (or May Be) Amid Battle Over Johnny Depp’s Lost Millions

Johnny Depp made $650 million in the last two decades thanks to blockbusters like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — but now he’s facing financial troubles and embroiled in a legal battle over where the money went.

The actor filed a $25 million lawsuit against his ex-managers Joel and Rob Mandel at TMG in January, alleging that they swindled him out of millions through fraud, breach of contract and professional negligence. Then TMG filed a cross-complaint, claiming the actor lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.”

In its countersuit, TMG lists a number of Depp’s eye-popping expenses, including $3.6 million a year for a 40-person staff, $30,000 a month on wine, $400,000 on a diamond cuff for his ex-wife Amber Heard and $3 million to shoot the ashes of his friend, author Hunter S. Thompson, out of a cannon in Aspen.

Amid his financial crisis, Depp, who spent $75 million on property in recent years, according to court papers, has put some of his most famous assets on the market. (His lawyer, Adam Waldman, argues that many of his purchases are investments, not splurges, and have “appreciated wildly” over the years.)

Take a look at some of his most luxurious properties — and what the actor has recently sold.

Private island: bought for $5.3 million

Depp bought Little Hall’s Pond Cay, a 45-acre island with six beaches, in 2004 and named the beaches after his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis; his children Lily Rose and Jack; Gonzo for Hunter S. Thompson; and Brando, for his legendary acting mentor, Marlon Brando. The actor married Heard on the island in 2015 and was later rumored to have escaped to it during their tumultuous divorce.

Penthouse apartments: two sold for $5.6 million, three others worth $6.5 million

The actor listed his five penthouse apartments in downtown L.A.’s historic Eastern Columbia building for over $12 million total, selling two. Depp decided to keep the five apartments separate instead of combining them to preserve their “integrity,” according to his listing agent. The agent said that Depp would use the five separate apartments as a home, living in three and using the other two as an art studio and guest room.

French estate: on the market for $39 million

Though Depp originally listed his sprawling 37-acre estate in the south of France in 2012 for $25 million, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Depp’s former girlfriend Vanessa Paradis and their daughter Lily-Rose talked him out of selling. The actor then re-listed the property shortly after his divorce from Heard for a steep increase of $55.5 million before ultimately knocking it down to its current price tag of $39 million.

156 ft. yacht: Sold for $33 million

Originally named Vajoliroja — an acronym for Vanessa, Johnny, Lily-Rose and Jack — the actor changed the boat’s name to Amphitrite after marrying Heard as a present to her. Depp reportedly sold the yacht to J.K Rowling in 2015 in an effort to curb his expenses, as THR reports he spent $350,000 a month to maintain it. Rowling later sold the boat as well.

Houses in the Hollywood Hills: Valued at $19 million

Depp has five homes in the Hollywood Hills worth a collective $19 million, according to THR. In 1995, Depp purchased this 1920s-era eight-bedroom castle-like home in West Hollywood on a four-acre eucalyptus grove. The actor also has four other houses nearby as well as a recording studio that was built next to the castle-like mansion. He also owns a horse farm in Kentucky.

Art collection: Over 200 pieces worth an undisclosed amount

In the legal documents, TMG claims Depp has over 200 art works by artists like Warhol, Klimt, Basquiat and Modigliani. THR claims Depp spent almost $1 million on three art pieces by Leonor Fini, one as a gift for his then-girlfriend Heard. After their divorce, Depp sold two of his Basquiat paintings in an auction for $11.5 million.