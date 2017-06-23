Johnny Depp isn’t mincing words when it comes to President Donald Trump.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Thursday when he made a few comments regarding the 71-year-old president.

“Can you bring Trump here?” Depp, 54, asked the audience, who was there fora screening of his 2004 film, The Libertine. The crowd immediately began booing, and Depp followed up, saying, “No, no, no, you misunderstood completely. I think he needs… help.”

He continued, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

The crowd cheered and clapped, but Depp continued speaking, saying, “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.”

Depp was no doubt referencing John Wilkes Booth, the actor who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

The Edward Scissorhands actor has not shied away from showing his disapproval of Trump. Last year, he portrayed Trump in a satirical biopic for Funny or Die, called Trump “a brat” and predicted he would be “the actual last President of the United States” if elected.

He isn’t the only one coming under fire for comments made against the president. Kathy Griffin was criticized for posing in a photo with a graphic image of Trump’s severed head. She was subsequently fired from her New Year’s Eve gig at CNN.